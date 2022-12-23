Outrage trails killings in Southern Kaduna

MANY Nigerians have condemned the unending killings in Southern Kaduna following the latest attack by bandits which led the death of about 28 residents on Sunday, December 18.

In the December 18 attack, the bandits also razed houses at Malagum and Kagoro communities in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

An inter-denominational burial service was held for the victims of the attack on Thursday, December 22. Images from the burial were attached to a post on Facebook and other social media platforms by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan.

The post was captioned, ‘The inter-denomination burial mass/service of the victims of the Fulani herders attack at Mallagum, Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Nigeria on this day, Thursday, 22nd December 2022. May their souls rest in peace with the Lord’.

Social media users, who reacted to the.posts, expressed outrage over the killings in Southern Kaduna.

Official spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the North-West Ndi Kato was one of many Nigerians who reacted to the incident. She condemned the killings via her Twitter page.

“Kagoro is my mother’s hometown. Many of my relatives have left their homes and gone to seek refuge elsewhere. This is Christmas season, the happiest season in Kagoro, destroyed by genocide and hate. Our only fault is existing. God save Southern Kaduna,” Kato tweeted on Friday, December 23.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported that more than 28 people were killed during the attack in the Southern Kaduna communities on Sunday night.

However, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan posted a list of 40 names said to be victims of the attack.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) released a statement condemning what it described as the sluggishness of the security agencies in apprehending perpetrators of terror attacks in the region.

“Let it be put on record that in the hundreds of attacks that have put many parts of Southern Kaduna into ruins and thousands killed since 2014, we have not seen anyone arrested and brought to book over these heinous crimes against humanity,” SOKAPU said in the statement.

A former Senator Shehu Sani, in a tweet on Tuesday, December 20, noted that although insecurity was rife within the state and the region, the killings in Southern Kaduna were systemic.

“No part of Kaduna is spared of terrorist attacks, violence and kidnappings. However, the killings in Southern Kaduna by terrorists group is systemic; the people of that part of the state are also institutionally treated like the blacks under apartheid South Africa,” he tweeted.

Sani described the situation in Southern Kaduna as a daily tragedy in another post on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Terror attacks have persisted in Southern Kaduna over the years.

The ICIR published a documentary on the violence and attendant suffering faced by residents of communities within the region in April.