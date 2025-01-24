Police summon Sowore over viral confrontation video

THE Nigeria Police Force has invited activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, to its headquarters in Abuja following his confrontation with officers on the Lagos Airport Road.

The invitation, dated January 23, 2025, according to the police, is in connection with allegations of “resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful order, acts intended to cause grievous harm or prevent arrest, compelling action by intimidation, reckless and negligent acts, refusal to assist public servant, and cyberstalking.”

The invitation letter, signed by Ibitoye Rufus Alajide, requests Sowore to report to the Force Intelligence Department (FID) at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27.

Sowore shared the letter on his X handle, captioning it with “The @PoliceNG invitation has arrived, I will be there on Monday as requested. #RevolutionNow.”

“You are requested to report for an interview with the deputy inspector general of police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 212, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Monday, 27th January, 2025 at 10 am.

“This request is made pursuant to the investigative powers conferred on the Police by the combined effect of Sections 214 and the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, and Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations, 2020.

“Be informed that you are at liberty to come along with your attorney, please,” part of the letter reads.

The ICIR reports that the police action followed a video posted by Sowore on January 9, 2025, in which he confronted some officers for blocking the Airport Road.

In the video, some gun-wielding policemen directed the vehicle conveying Sowore to park.

The activist declined the order and said it was wrong for the police to block an airport road.

“We are not parking. You are not supposed to be here. We are not parking. You are not supposed to be causing traffic on the Airport Road. We are not parking. Go and bring your Oga. You people should calm down.”

However, despite Sowore’s objections, the officers stood in front of his car, demanding he park, but the activist refused and insisted they clear the road.

Eventually, one of the officers standing by the roadside instructed his colleagues to let him proceed.

Meanwhile, in another social media post, Sowore reaffirmed his plans to appear at the Police Headquarters, stating: “We will move the barricades with us, it has shifted base NOW! It is now going to be on Monday 10 am at the Nigeria Police Force HQ in Abuja! #RevolutionNow.”

The activist is known for his outspoken stance on governance and social justice through his #RevolutionNow movement.