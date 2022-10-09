25.1 C
Abuja

Eight dead, two injured in Plateau auto crash

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)
Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) logo
EIGHT people died and two others were injured in an auto crash in Plateau State on Saturday, October 8.

This was disclosed by the Public Enlightenment Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Peter Longsan.

Longsan noted that the incident, which occurred along the Jos-Lamingo road in the afternoon, involved 10 persons.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot jeep. The number of people involved was 10, all onboard, out of which eight died (three adult males, four adult females and one child), while two others sustained injuries.

“The two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the old JUTH,” he said.

Advising motorists to maintain safety while driving, Longsan noted that excess speed by one of the drivers led to the crash, adding that it was the same reason for most accidents in the country.

“They are further advised to ensure installation of speed limiting device on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles,” he said.

Last week, two persons died and four others were injured in an automobile accident which occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

