Two dead, four injured on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway auto accident

TWO people were confirmed dead and four others injured in an accident which occurred today along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, disclosed this while addressing journalists.

Umar noted that the bodies of the dead had been taken to the general hospital in Itori, while the injured were also there receiving medical attention.

He narrated that the accident occurred after a Nissan vehicle collided with a stationery truck, and advised motorists to avoid indiscriminate parking by the roadside.

“If there’s a breakdown, proper placement of road signs should be put in order to alert oncoming vehicles,” Umar said.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged them to contact the FRSC Command in Itori for more information on the accident.

Seven people were involved in the accident. Apart from the deceased and injured passengers, one person escaped unhurt.

- Advertisement -

Ogun State ranked fourth in the list of states with highest deaths from road accidents.

According to data by the NBS, 430 deaths had resulted in 2021 from auto crashes within the state.

Over the past three years, the number of deaths from road crashes has remained on the rise.

In 2019, 5,483 persons died from road crashes, while 5,574 died in 2020 and 6205 in 2021.