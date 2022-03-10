25.7 C
Abuja

More than half of road accident deaths in 2021 occurred in FCT, Kaduna, Niger

Data StoriesInfographics and Data Reports
Lukman ABOLADE
Auto crash. Photo by Mike from Pexels
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Fifty-one per cent of road accident deaths across Nigeria in 2021 was recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna and Niger states.

This was discovered in an analysis of data on auto crashes released for quarters 1, 2, 3 and 4 of 2021 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This means 35 states recorded 49 per cent, while two states and the FCT recorded 51 per cent.

According to the data, there were 6,205 auto crash-related deaths in Nigeria throughout 2021.

In the report, FCT recorded 2,016 auto crash deaths while Kaduna had 677 and Niger state 454 deaths.

Out of 6,205 deaths recorded across the 36 states and capital, the auto crashes in the FCT, Kaduna and Niger states is a total of 3,147, which represents 51 per cent of the overall deaths recorded in Nigeria in 2021.

The two states and the FCT recorded the highest number of auto crash-related deaths in 2021, followed by Ogun, Bauchi, Oyo, Kano, Kwara, Osun and Kogi.

- Advertisement -

Ogun state recorded 430 deaths, Bauchi 396, Oyo 339, Kano 250, Kwara 246, Osun 240 and Kogi 229.

States with Highest Deaths from road accidents

The data also showed that in 2021, there were a total of 8,324 ‘serious accidents’, 3,218 ‘fatal crashes’ and 1,485 ‘minor accidents’ in the country.

Number of Serious, Fatal and Minor accidents in 2021.

In reverse, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Taraba states recorded the least number of road accidents in 2021.

The NBS data showed that Akwa Ibom state recorded 33 accidents in 2021, followed by Bayelsa with 35 accidents and Taraba state, which had 36 auto crash accidents.

Like Taraba, Borno state recorded 36 accident cases, Ekiti 48,  Rivers 56, Benue 61, Abia 68, Imo 69 and Cross River 70.

States with least Deaths from road accidents

For three years, the number of deaths from road crashes has continued to increase.

In 2019, 5,483 persons died from road crashes, while 5,574  died in 2020 and 6205 in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is the government agency in charge of preventing road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

At the start of 2021, the FRSC, in its Strategi Goals for the year, said it would ‘minimize the Risk of Death in Road Traffic’.

The agency aimed at reducing road traffic crashes by 15 per cent and fatality by 20 per cent, but rather than reducing, road crashes in Nigeria increased.

The spokesperson for the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, was contacted for this report, but he has not responded to questions as of the time of filing this report.

In 2021, the FRSC had identified overspeeding by drivers as the major cause of road accidents in Nigeria.

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Infographics and Data Reports

More than half of road accident deaths in 2021 occurred in FCT, Kaduna, Niger

Fifty-one per cent of road accident deaths across Nigeria in 2021 was recorded in...
MSMEs

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

THE Point of sale transaction (POS), also known as agent banking, has proven to...
Energy and Power

TCN, GENCOs contrasting views on low power generation show poor coordination in electricity value chain

CONTRASTING views expressed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and power generation companies (GENCOs)...
News

Gender-Based Violence can be tackled during early education – Semenitari

FORMER Commissioner of Information in Rivers state Ibim Semenitari has said Gender-Based Violence (GBV)...
Business and Economy

Dana, Air Peace, Arik, two others delay flights over scarcity of aviation fuel

FIVE Nigerian airlines have announced their intention to disrupt domestic passenger flights due to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Company formed by 38 Australian universities rakes in millions from IELTS as Nigerians groan

Amaechi makes false claim that money left by Jonathan could not sustain Nigeria for...

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.