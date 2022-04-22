31.1 C
Abuja

One dead from Lagos tanker explosion

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Tanker explosion, Ajegunle
Burnt tanker at Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos. Credit: Twitter/Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service
ONE person is feared dead following the spillage of premium motor spirit (petrol) from a tanker at Ajegunle bus stop, Lagos, near the old toll gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The ICIR learnt that the incident occurred at 2:16am on Friday, April 22, 2022, when the 45,000-litre capacity tanker was negotiating a bend along the highway to service a petrol filling station.

A statement signed by the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), Margaret Adeseye, explained that the spillage spread through some makeshift structures on the roadside and attracted residents who risked their lives to scoop petrol, resulting in the ensuing fire.

The statement said the fire was extinguished by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa fire fighting crews of the LSFRS. The Service warned residents to stop putting their lives at risk by scooping spilled fuel.

“The public is advised to exercise caution along the axis as the evacuation of the burnt tanker progresses, while outbound Lagos vehicular traffic has been temporarily diverted to inbound,” the statement read in part.

It also noted that in addition to the loss of life, three vehicles were recovered from the scene of the inferno, while shops along the axis were also affected by the fire.

It explained that emergency responders were still at the scene to ensure that all hindrances to free movement and wreckage of the tanker were removed.

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

