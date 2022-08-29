Fire guts 15 shops in Lagos

FIRE has gutted 15 shops in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

A statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) said the incident occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at midnight.

It said that the incident was reported via the state’s emergency toll-free lines.

The agency said that by the time its officials got to the site, 15 shops had already been razed. The team swung into action to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

The statement read, “The agency deployed its Eagle Squad at Cappa Base, Oshodi, to Olanrewaju Street, off Bangboye Street, Mushin, where a case of fire outbreak was reported via the State emergency toll-free line.

“As the agency’s response team arrived at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that 15 (fifteen) kiosks were gutted by fire. But the timely response of the LASEMA Fire Team prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings, which could result to a huge loss. The inferno was combatted and dampening down completed.”

Similarly, the team deployed its Emergency Response Plan to Mowe, Ogun State, on Monday, August 29, 2022 where a gas cylinder reportedly exploded.

The operation, according to another statement by the agency, was led by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, at a gas filling station beside the Redeemed Christian Church Camp Ground, Mowe, Ogun State.

“Consequent upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the LASEMA Response Team discovered that the explosion was from one of the cylinders before it escalated to the other two stationed trucks. The trucks and the affected cylinder were dampened down to prevent the likelihood of a secondary incident,” the statement read.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is presently combating gas Fire at Sun Contractor Project Services Limited, K/m 46 Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State.

The Fire which was reported at 11:22hours, Monday, was subdued from causing secondary incident by

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which gave more details on the Mowe gas explosion via Twitter, said the incident was reported at 11:22am and occurred precisely at Sun Contractor Project Services Limited.

A statement signed by its director, Adeseye Margaret, said the fire was combated by Alausa and Ilupeju fire crews, leaving four stationed gas trucks severely burnt.

The statement clarified that there was neither a case of injury nor death as damping down of the fire had been concluded.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at the time of this report as preliminary investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

It advised Ogun State residents to go about their business without any fear.