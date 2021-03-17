2 students abducted from Ogun university regain freedom

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TWO female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, abducted by suspected gunmen have regained their freedom.

Police authorities in Ogun State confirmed their release in a statement on Tuesday night.

The police public relations officer in the state Abimbola Oyeyemi noted that the students, identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, returned unhurt.

He said the victims who spent two nights in the custody of their abductors would be reunited with their families thereafter.

He said no ransom was paid, to the best of his knowledge, but did not confirm the arrest of the students’ abductors.

Precious is said to be a student of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, while Abiola is of the department of Agricultural Economics at OOU.

The ICIR had reported that the students were kidnapped by armed men on Sunday night while returning to their residence located in Olowu area at Ayetoro campus of the institution in Yewa North Local Government Area.

Shortly after they were abducted, Oyeyemi said that the police had launched a manhunt in conjunction with local hunters to rescue the students.

The abductors were said to have contacted the parents of the students and demanded N50 million for their release.