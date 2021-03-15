Again, bandits attack school in Kaduna, kidnap pupils, teachers

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

BANDITS have kidnapped some pupils and teachers of UBE Primary School at Rama in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area in another fresh attack on education in Kaduna State.

A resident was quoted as saying that the school was invaded on Monday morning.

It is not immediately clear how many persons were taken hostage.

Samuel Aruwan, state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the attack but could not provide details of those kidnapped.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area,” he said in a statement.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.”

The attack took place just three days after a similar one at the Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation in Igabi LGA.

The 39 students abducted from the school are yet to be released.

President Muhammadu Buhari warned that the federal government would not allow the destruction of the school system by bandits — but this might be coming late.

In 2021, there have been two cases of the mass abduction of school children in northern Nigeria during attacks by bandits.