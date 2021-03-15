Police confirm kidnap of 2 university students in Ogun

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ogun State police command has confirmed the kidnap of two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) by unknown gunmen.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, police spokesperson, said the victims, identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola, were of Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management, and Department of Agricultural Economics, respectively

He said they were kidnapped while returning to their halls of residence located at Olowu area in Ayetoro campus of the institution, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state on Sunday evening.

He stated that a manhunt led by the area commander, in conjunction with local hunters, had been launched to rescue the victims unhurt and reunite with their families.

According to Channels Television, the kidnappers had reached out to the families and demanded a sum of N50 million for the release of the students.

A source disclosed that the abductors linked up with the relatives of the victims through their phones.

The source could not, however, confirm whether the kidnappers were herdsmen or not, saying that it was the kidnapped students that spoke with the families and not the abductors.

“The kidnappers have not spoken with the families. It was the students that spoke and echoed the demands.

“We do not know whether they are Yoruba or Fulani because the families have not heard directly from them.”

Yewa North Local Government Area has, in recent times, been a hotbed of insecurity caused by the activities of suspected herdsmen. Many residents of the area have been fled to Niger Republic as a result of growing insecurity.