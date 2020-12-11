Stolen mace recovered by police in Lagos

THE Lagos state police command says it has recovered the stolen mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

On Thursday, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun state police spokesperson had confirmed to news men that the assembly was burgled by some hoodlums who carted away the assembly’s symbol of authority.

He, however, added that the coat of the arm on the mace has been recovered but the stick was still missing, saying the command has launched an investigation into the incident.

But in a statement on Friday, Muyiwa Adejobi, his Lagos state counterpart, said the police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos state police, acting on credible intelligence, recovered the mace around the Abule Ado area of Lagos.

“The police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command today, Friday, December 11, 2020, recovered the missing mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30 am,” he said.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Sienna Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.”

He added that the mace has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.