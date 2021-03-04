How party politics led to impeachment of Ogun deputy speaker

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

OLUDARE Kadiri, deputy speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly and member representing Ijebu-North II constituency, has been impeached.

Olakunle Oluomo, speaker of the House of Assembly, pronounced Kadiri’s impeachment during a plenary on Thursday at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo said the impeachment followed the report of an ad hoc committee constituted to investigate allegations against him, which found him guilty.

Bello Atinuke, Assembly chief whip, confirmed the impeachment to The ICIR during a telephone interview.

According to a report, 19 out of 26 members of the Assembly voted in support of the motion for Kadiri’s impeachment after the committee’s report presentation.

Party politics turn violent

Kadiri was found guilty by the ad hoc committee of leading suspected hoodlums to invade the residence of Tokunbo Talabi, secretary to the state government.

He was also accused of leading the same thugs to invade the residence of a former legislator, Adebiyi Odugbesan.

Following complaints by the victims of the incidents, the former deputy speaker was detained for about two days at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Kadiri was said to have invaded the residences of the SSG and Adegbesan because they were allegedly hoarding the materials for the ongoing membership registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A few days ago, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State police public relations officer, had said Kadiri could be arraigned before the court over charges bordering on violent conducts, except the parties involved decided otherwise.

When contacted to find out if Kadiri would be arraigned following his impeachment, Oyeyemi told The ICIR on Thursday that the parties involved had not contacted the police on the next process.

“I equally told you that if those that reported him resolve to settle the matter out of court, we might not arraign him… but they are yet to get back to us on that,” Oyeyemi said.

Apart from Ogun State, other states across the country have reported violence and disruption concerning the validation of the APC membership registration.

Earlier in February, there had been a report of violence during an APC meeting towards the revalidation exercise at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Ilorin, Kwara State. The violence erupted following a clash between two factions of the party.

Also in Anambra State, some members of the party were attacked during the visit of members of the registration and revalidation committee in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness said the violence erupted in Ajali when some thugs were led into the distribution centre in the presence of the state caretaker chairman, Basil Ejidike, and national registration committee members who came to know why the materials were yet to get to polling units.