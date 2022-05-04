- Advertisement -
2023: It is good for Nigeria that many of us are aspiring to lead — Tinubu

Politics and GovernanceElections
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday said it is good for the country that many people are aspiring to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Tinubu, who spoke with journalists after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, noted that the development shows that many people are willing to serve the country.

“It is good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead; we are not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopeful added, “The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve and Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“We will continue to be challenged within this short period of time and it’s left for us as a follower to help, to be ready, to persevere and give hope to the populace. Yes, we can do it and we will do it.”

He explained that the growing list of aspirants would not affect the unity and harmony within the APC as, according to him, Nigeria requires a uniform and stable system to progress as a country.

Tinubu equally thanked Buhari for giving a level political field to everyone who is willing to contest in the forthcoming election.

He described the President as a true democrat.

