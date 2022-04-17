2023: Nigerian youths cannot be given erratic power supply and still be called lazy – Tinubu

— 1 min read

A FORMER Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths cannot continuously be given erratic power supply and still be called lazy.

The 2023 presidential hopeful noted this during a rally with some youths from the South-West in Lagos on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Tinubu said Nigerian youths could only be called lazy if they were given stable electricity and refused to be productive.

He added that the country cannot continue with excuses of power failure as no nation ever made any progress without electricity.

“Give us light and if we cannot be successful then you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic light that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain told his audience that it was time the country had enough gas for its electricity needs and for exportation.

“Nigeria, it is about time we have enough gas to fire up electricity and supply the rest of Europe and make money, long-term from it. You know it,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Tinubu’s comments came five years after President Muhammadu Buhari had in a submit in the United Kingdom called Nigerian youths lazy.

Buhari said Nigerian youths were lazy elements of the society who sat back, did nothing and expected the riches of oil wealth to touch them.

“A lot of them (Nigerian youths) haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education free,” the president said.

The comment sparked nationwide anger and protests on social media under several hashtags, including ‘LazyNigerianYouth’.

The Presidency later explained that Buhari meant “a lot of” and not all Nigerian youths.