29.1 C
Abuja

2023: Nigerian youths cannot be given erratic power supply and still be called lazy – Tinubu

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A FORMER Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths cannot continuously be given erratic power supply and still be called lazy.

The 2023 presidential hopeful noted this during a rally with some youths from the South-West in Lagos on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Tinubu said Nigerian youths could only be called lazy if they were given stable electricity and refused to be productive.

He added that the country cannot continue with excuses of power failure as no nation ever made any progress without electricity.

“Give us light and if we cannot be successful then you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic light that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain told his audience that it was time the country had enough gas for its electricity needs and for exportation.

“Nigeria, it is about time we have enough gas to fire up electricity and supply the rest of Europe and make money, long-term from it. You know it,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Tinubu’s comments came five years after President Muhammadu Buhari had in a submit in the United Kingdom called Nigerian youths lazy.

Buhari said Nigerian youths were lazy elements of the society who sat back, did nothing and expected the riches of oil wealth to touch them.

“A lot of them (Nigerian youths) haven’t been to school and they are claiming, you know, that Nigeria has been an oil-producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing and get housing, health care, education free,” the president said.

The comment sparked nationwide anger and protests on social media under several hashtags, including ‘LazyNigerianYouth’.

The Presidency later explained that Buhari meant “a lot of” and not all Nigerian youths.

 

 

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Presidency faults Wike’s criticism of state pardon granted Dariye, Nyame

THE Presidency has faulted the criticism by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of...
Conflict and Security

Illicit markets fuel violence, instability in Nigeria ― Report

THE IMPACT of the illicit market on violence and instability in Nigeria has been...
News

APC receives over 1,502 PDP supporters to its fold in Plateau

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) has received over 1,502 members of the People's Democratic...
News

More political appointees resign in Kwara

MORE political appointees of the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, intending to run for...
News

Minister seeks collaboration with NDLEA in fight against drug abuse within FCT

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, has sought closer...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Buhari should extend state pardon to all thieves in Nigerian prisons – Falana

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePresidency faults Wike’s criticism of state pardon granted Dariye, Nyame

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.