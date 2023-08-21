‘I will hold you to account,’ Tinubu warns newly inaugurated ministers

NIGERIA’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sworn in 45 new ministers.

The ministers were sworn in on Monday, August 21, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over the inauguration, emphasizing the importance of this new cabinet in steering Nigeria towards prosperity and addressing its multifaceted challenges.

In his address, Tinubu stated that the newly inaugurated ministers were carefully selected and represented the diversity in the country.

“In line with the constitutional and obligations, the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has screened and confirmed 45 ministers who will superintend over the ministry of the Federal Government in this administration of Renewed Hope.

“The Men and Women who have been sworn in have been carefully selected by me for their track record of excellence and achievement in public and private sectors reflected in the diversity of Nigeria and bring to their new roles an assortment of experience and expertise to help guide the nation.”

He also said that the ministers were selected to transform the nation’s economy and ensure peace, safety and prosperity.

He added, “Minister of Federal public you are not a minister of a region or minister of a particular state.”

The President also warned the ministers to uphold their constitutional duties, stressing that they should restore people’s faith in governance. “The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account.’

The newly inaugurated ministers represent a wide range of sectors and portfolios, including finance, health, education, and foreign affairs and were selected across the six geo-political zones.

The moderator of the event, Ajuri Ngelale who is a spokesperson to the president, read the citation of the ministers before their inauguration. The ministers-designate in a group of five, took turns to take an oath of their offices, pledging to uphold the constitution, serve diligently, and work tirelessly towards the betterment of Nigeria.

The first set of the ministers designate to take their oath are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of State Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, and Minister of Education Tahir Maman.

The other 40 ministers subsequently took their oaths of office in batches after their citations were read by Ngelale.

Tinubu had, in different letters, conveyed the names of the ministerial nominees to the Senate, explaining that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 Subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

On August 7, 2023, The ICIR, reports that the Senate confirmed 45 out of 48 ministers nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The confirmation was made despite controversies surrounding the certificates and forgery of some nominees.

However, three nominees, namely, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okotete, have not been confirmed due to security clearance, according to the senate president.

The president subsequently assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees who passed the screening process at the National Assembly.

The president named Bosun Tijani as Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Ishak Salako as Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Bunmi Tunji, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Adedayo Adelabu, Minister of Power and Tunji Alausa as Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare.

Others include Dele Alake as Minister of Solid Minerals Development; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Transportation; Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs.