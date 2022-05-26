25.1 C
2023: Two candidates emerge from parallel PDP guber primaries in Ogun

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
PDP
TWO gubernatorial candidates have emerged from parallel primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

The two candidates – Segun Sowunmi and Ladi Adebutu – were declared winners in the separate primaries conducted at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), both in Abeokuta, respectively.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the primary election that produced Sowunmi was chaired by Abayomi Daniel.

- Advertisement -

Announcing the results, Daniel said Sowunmi polled 555 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jimi Lawal who scored 30 votes, while Adebutu polled finished third.

“By the power conferred on me by the national leadership of our great party as the chairman electoral committee of the PDP governorship primary election in Ogun, I declare Segun Sowunmi winner of the election, haven polled the highest number of votes and he is hereby returned and elected,” he said.

According to him, a total number of 778 delegates were accredited, 702 votes cast, while three votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Sowunmi commended members of the party for their support.

He called on other aspirants to work together with him to secure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I humbly accept the nomination as candidate of the PDP,” he said.

On the other hand, the election that produced Adebutu was supervised by a five-man electoral committee from the party’s national headquarters headed by Akase Sorkaa.

Sorkaa said Adebutu polled 714 votes to defeat Sowunmi and other aspirants at the end of the contest.

While accepting the outcome of the exercise, Adebutu said he was happy to emerge as the party’s candidate.

