36.7 C
Abuja

Varsity students protest lingering ASUU strike in Ogun, Oyo

Education
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

University students in Oyo and Ogun states on Monday staged protests against the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

The protests were held at strategic locations in the two states

Armed with banners bearing various inscriptions, the students urged the Federal Government and the lecturers to find a common ground to end the strike.

In Ogun, students from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye (OOU); Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), and the Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) blocked the Sagamu-Benin-Ore highway.

They held a banner with the inscription “Stop Toying with Our Education” as they marched on the road in protest.

A cross-section of protesters in Ogun.

Commenting on the protest, the TASUED Students’ Union President Sharon Great said they were shutting the highway to get the attention of the government on the need to end strike.

- Advertisement -

Sharon wondered why the Federal Government would hold on to lecturers’ salaries.

“We have all come here today to shut down the Benin-Ore Expressway so as to make our demands met by the Federal Government and to also pass a message to the state governments.

“If the FG can’t hold down the salaries of political office holders, why would they hold down the salaries of lecturers who work to mold Nigerian future leaders?ASUU strike must end!” she said.

Their counterparts in Oyo brought economic activities in Ibadan and other parts of the state to a standstill.

Students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho barricaded the major road in front of the school.

They called on the Governor Seyi Makinde to pull out the school chapter of ASUU from the strike.

LAUTECH SUG President Anuoluwa Adeboye noted that students the institution has been through so many industrial crises in the past and should not be made to face more hardship.

A cross-section of protesters in Oyo
- Advertisement -

ASUU had embarked on a four-week warning strike on February 18, 2022 to demand funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, payment of Earned Academic Allowances, acceptance of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) for payment of salaries, and payment of promotion arrears.

Other demands include the endorsement of the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, which it said was concluded in May 2021; release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities, and correction of distortions in salary payment.

On March 14, 2022, ASUU announced that it would continue its roll-over strike for another eight weeks to enable the Federal Government address issues in concrete terms.

The ICIR reported that ASUU extended the strike by three months on May 9.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to the striking lecturers to call off the strike.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FCTA demolishes Abuja mini market

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished a mini market at Area...
Crime

Police arrest four over lynching of sound engineer in Lekki

THE Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects over the lynching...
ICT/Telecoms

How hackers unlock, steal vehicles – NCC

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday warned that hackers have deviced ways to...
Conflict and Security

LG secretariat, EEDC office set ablaze in Anambra

SUSPECTED arsonists on Monday set fire on the secretariat of the Idemili North Local...
Diaspora News

Nigeria’s Oshoala is first African woman to win golden boot in Spain

Nigeria's Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala is now the first African woman to win...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFCTA demolishes Abuja mini market

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.