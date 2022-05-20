32.6 C
Abuja

Police arrest suspect over Ogun cult clash

Bankole Abe
Abimbola Oyeyemi
Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer
1min read

THE Ogun State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested a suspect over the killing of one person during a crisis that erupted in the Mowe-Ofada area of the state on Thursday.

In a chat with The ICIR, the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said one person was also wounded in the clash.

Oyeyemi disclosed that a suspect is currently in police custody.

He also confirmed that the clash was between two rival cult groups in the area.

“It is a fight between two rival groups. One of the cultists was killed yesterday (Thursday), but the situation is calm now.

“One person was also injured, and we have arrested a suspect in relation to the violence,” Oyeyemi said.

Repeated clashes between rival cult groups have worsened the security situation in Ogun State.

Many residents are calling on the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to arrest the situation.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

