Police declare Portable wanted over alleged violent attack on government officials

THE Ogun State Police Command has declared Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted for allegedly orchestrating a violent attack on government officials who were carrying out their lawful duties.

In a statement, on Monday, February 17, by the command public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, the incident occurred on February 5, 2025, when officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development’s Ota Zonal Office were conducting an enforcement exercise in the Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota area.

The officials, identified as Onabanjo Abidemi, Raymond Lateef, and Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, were said to be inspecting properties and requesting approved building plans when they encountered an elderly man at Portable’s bar (Odogwu bar).

According to the statement, the man, who later identified himself as Portable’s father, informed them that his son was not available to provide the required documents.

However, moments later, Portable allegedly arrived at the scene, leading a group of nine persons armed with firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The assaulted officials subsequently reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which escalated the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Portable declared wanted after evading arrest

Following the attack, police operatives arrested nine of Portable’s alleged accomplices, who were later charged in court. However, the singer fled the scene and has since refused to honour multiple police invitations, the police said.

According to Odutola, the Ogun State Police Command extended several formal invitations to Portable, requesting his presence at the command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

However, he allegedly ignored these requests, failing to appear voluntarily or send legal representation.

In response to his repeated evasion, the police noted that it had secured a court order declaring him wanted.

The command further urged members of the public to provide any useful information that could lead to his immediate arrest.

It also warned that anyone found aiding or harbouring him would face legal consequences.

Nine accomplices arraigned in court

Two weeks ago, nine of Portable’s associates were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on multiple charges, including felony, assault, unlawful restriction, possession of weapons, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The defendants, Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26), however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting the case, police prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, told the court that the accused persons, along with Portable, obstructed and assaulted the town planning officers while they were performing their official duties at Odogwu Bar.

He further alleged that the group was armed and acted in a manner that could incite public unrest.

Ekong cited relevant provisions of the Ogun State Criminal Code Laws of 2006, stating that the defendants’ actions contravened Sections 516 (Conspiracy to Commit Felony), 356(3) (Assault on a Public Officer), 80 (Illegal Possession of Weapons), 249(d) (Conduct Likely to Cause a Breach of Peace), and 320 (Inflicting Bodily Harm).

After hearing the charges, O.M. Somefun, a magistrate, granted each defendant N5 million bail, with sureties of equal value.

The court ruled that the sureties must be licensed bondsmen registered with the Ogun State Government.

The case was adjourned to March 17, 2025, for further hearing.

This is not the first time Portable has found himself embroiled in legal troubles. The singer, known for his controversial lifestyle and frequent confrontations with law enforcement and other Nigerians, has previously been involved in altercations with both security personnel and government officials.

In 2023, Portable was arrested for assaulting police officers and resisting arrest, and was subsequently charged to court for assaulting men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Similarly, in May 2024, Portable was arrested for refusing to pay the debt he allegedly owed a car dealer in Lagos State from whom he bought a G-Wagon vehicle.

The singer had allegedly purchased a G-wagon worth 27 million naira, paid 13 million naira and refused to pay the 14 million naira balance, claiming the car was bad.

Portable was arrested after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to turn himself in.