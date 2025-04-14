Again, police arrest singer ‘Portable’ for alleged criminal defamation

THE police in Kwara State have again arrested singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as ‘Portable’, over allegations of criminal defamation, threat to life, and incitement against popular Fuji musician Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Osupa.

The controversial musician was also accused of character assassination by the police.

Portable was arrested based on a petition filed by Osupa with the Kwara State Police Command, where he accused Portable of using abusive and defamatory words capable of instigating violence and damaging his reputation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara Command, Superintendent (SP) Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement released on Sunday, April 14, said the command acted by the law after receiving credible evidence to support the petition.

According to the police, the petition borders on serious allegations, which include criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and the use of abusive and insulting words.

The police said Portable was arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, April 13, 2025, around 7:25 pm, by Kwara State Police officers who had obtained an arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court in Ilorin.

He was taken to Ilorin for investigation, and his statement was recorded in the presence of his lawyers and representatives from the other party. Portable is still in custody and will be taken to court soon

The statement added that the command remains determined to maintain the rule of law and ensure that justice is served fairly and transparently.

The ICIR reported that Portable surrendered to the Lagos State Police Command in February 2025 after he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command.

The ICIR reports that Portable’s arrest followed an incident on February 5, 2025, in which he was accused of leading a violent attack on government officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development during an enforcement exercise in Ota.

The officials were reportedly inspecting buildings when they were assaulted by the singer and a group of men armed with dangerous weapons.

Nine of his associates were arrested and charged in court, but Portable, who had escaped arrest on the day of the incident, was said to have evaded multiple police invitations.

This prompted the Ogun State Police Command to declare him wanted on Monday, February 17. The police noted that it had secured a court order declaring him wanted.

The command further urged the public to provide any useful information that could lead to his immediate arrest.

Reacting to the declaration, the singer took to social media and declared himself a mentally unstable person undergoing treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.