Portable surrenders to Lagos Police, transferred to Ogun Command

NIGERIAN singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has surrendered to the Lagos State Police Command after he was declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command.

Confirming the development, on Wednesday, February 19, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that the singer had turned himself in and was set to be transferred to Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command also confirmed Portable’s arrival at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, in a statement by its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.

“His presence at the SCID is connected to an ongoing investigation. The command assures the public that due process will be followed in handling this matter, and updates will be provided as necessary.”

While reiterating the command commitment to fairness and justice, Odutola urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to upholding justice and maintaining public order,” Odutola stated.

Background

The ICIR reports that Portable’s arrest followed an incident on February 5, 2025, in which he was accused of leading a violent attack on government officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development during an enforcement exercise in Ota.

The officials were reportedly inspecting buildings when they were assaulted by the singer and a group of men armed with dangerous weapons.

Nine of his associates were arrested and charged in court, but Portable, who had escaped arrest on the day of the incident, was said to have evaded multiple police invitations.

This prompted the Ogun State Police Command to declare him wanted on Monday, February 17. The police noted that it had secured a court order declaring him wanted.

The command further urged the public to provide any useful information that could lead to his immediate arrest.

Reacting to the declaration, the singer took to social media and declared himself a mentally unstable person undergoing treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

He said, “I fear government. I am a federal government liability. Then I’m a madman; I have medications that I usually take. You can confirm from Aro Hospital. I have a card that certifies me as one of their patients.

“I am from Abeokuta and they are taking care of me there. I am not a thief, I help people around me without even looking at their background.”

Portable has had several legal run-ins in the past, including arrests for assaulting police officers and failing to settle debts.