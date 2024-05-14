Police arrest singer Portable over alleged refusal to pay debt

Reading time: 1 mins
Entertainment
Police arrest singer Portable over alleged refusal to pay debt
Nigerian Singer, Portable
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

POPULAR Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, for refusing to pay the debt he allegedly owed a car dealer in Lagos State from whom he bought a G-Wagon vehicle.

Read Also:

Read Also:

Mohbad: Police commence investigation to unravel cause of death

The singer had allegedly purchased a G-wagon worth 27 million naira, paid 13 million naira and refused to pay the 14 million naira balance, claiming the car was bad.

The car dealer reported the case to the police after all his efforts to get the balance from the singer failed.

Portable was arrested after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to turn himself in.

According to reports, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today,” Hundeyin said.

The singer is well known for making headlines for controversial reasons.


     

     

    In March 2023, The ICIR reported how Portable resisted arrest and hurled insults at the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

    He eventually presented himself to the police and was charged in court.

    The court granted him N300,000 bail.

    He became famous in 2021 after his hit song “ZaZoo Zehh” featuring Nigerian rapper, Olamide went viral.

    Read Also:

    Mohbad: Police commence investigation to unravel cause of death
    He has also produced hit tracks including ‘All Eyes On Me’, ‘Clear Azaman’, ‘Neighbour’, ‘Ogo Forever’, among others.
    He had his first international collaboration earlier this year with British rapper Skepta for the song, ‘Tony Montana’.
    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.