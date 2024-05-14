Police arrest singer Portable over alleged refusal to pay debt

POPULAR Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

He was arrested on Tuesday, May 14, for refusing to pay the debt he allegedly owed a car dealer in Lagos State from whom he bought a G-Wagon vehicle.

The singer had allegedly purchased a G-wagon worth 27 million naira, paid 13 million naira and refused to pay the 14 million naira balance, claiming the car was bad.

The car dealer reported the case to the police after all his efforts to get the balance from the singer failed.

Portable was arrested after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to turn himself in.

According to reports, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today,” Hundeyin said.

The singer is well known for making headlines for controversial reasons.

In March 2023, The ICIR reported how Portable resisted arrest and hurled insults at the men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He eventually presented himself to the police and was charged in court.

The court granted him N300,000 bail.

He became famous in 2021 after his hit song “ZaZoo Zehh” featuring Nigerian rapper, Olamide went viral.