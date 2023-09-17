Mohbad: Police commence investigation to unravel cause of death

THE Lagos State Police Command has commenced a full investigation into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Command made this known on Saturday, September 16, in a statement signed by its spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin on its official X account.

The Police said the investigation followed growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has directed the commencement of full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The Command said the team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, had been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the singer’s death and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation to establish facts and ensure that justice is served.

The force promised to deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation) and technical and scientific tools vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations related to Mohbad’s death.

The statement added that to aid the investigation, the Lagos State Government had pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

It added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier on how best to ensure the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

Meanwhile, the state command has appealed to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with helpful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727.

The Lagos State Police Command assured that the progress of the investigation would, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27. The cause of his death remains unknown.

Shortly after the young artiste’s passing and his burial in the Ikorodu area of the state the following day, a petition emerged online revealing that he had submitted a complaint to the Police over alleged threats to his life two months before his death.

In the petition addressed to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State and shared by a music blogger Ayo Jaguda on X, Mohbad named individuals, including SamLerry Elegushi and Elele, detailing alleged threats from them to his life and the destruction of equipment worth over N5 million he was using for a video shoot with another artiste, Zlatan Ibile.

The petition was dated June 27, 2023.