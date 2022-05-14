30.5 C
Bestiality: Police dismiss rumoured death of lady in viral sex video

Lukman ABOLADE
Screenshot from the video where she reacted to the viral video.
THE Lagos State Police Command has dismissed the rumoured death of a lady seen in a viral bestial sex video.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

The Command said following the publication that the lady in the video had died of infection, it invited the author of the report.

“Shockingly, however, the author claimed he could not verify the story but that he simply lifted it from an online blog.

“Not only did this author not credit the original source (plagiarism) of the news in consonance with simple ethics of journalism, he also made no attempt to fact-check the news, thereby making himself susceptible to the spreading of fake news, especially knowing how critical and sensitive the facts in issue were,” the statement read.

Hundeyin added that available facts suggested that the author was in cahoots with the wanted suspect to help her evade justice.

“In line with its stance on transparency, the Lagos State Police Command brings this update to Nigerians and gives assurances that the ongoing investigation has been re-focused appropriately,” he said.

Hundeyin added that while available leads were being followed, the Command was encouraging anyone with helpful information to contact the police using any of its available communication channels.

On May 1, 2022, the Lagos Police Command disclosed it had launched a search for the lady who claimed she had sex with a dog for monetary rewards.

The lady, identified as Veegodess, admitted in a viral TikTok that she had sex with a dog for N1.7 million.

She, however, posted two more videos debunking her earlier claims, while asking her boyfriend for forgiveness.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

