Mohbad: Lawyer demands coroner’s inquest into cause of death

A LAWYER, Festus Ogun, has written to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Mojisola Dada and the newly sworn-in Attorney General of the state, Lawal Pedro, demanding a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a statement sent to The ICIR on Monday, September 18, Ogun, who described himself as a fan of the late singer, said there were significant reports that Mohbad’s death was not due to natural causes.

“There are equally credible reports suggesting that Mohbad was persistently bullied, harassed, tortured, assaulted and intimidated by some elements who tormented him and his bright musical career even up till the time of his death.

“Curiously, those found last with him before and at the point of death are unable to give any tangible explanation as to the circumstances and cause of his death. The stories being told are contradictory and not convincing,” he stated.

He said that he believed there were clear reasons the cause of Mohbad’s death was unnatural and suspicious.

Ogun is requesting the coroner’s inquest in line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s Systems Law of Lagos State.

“We hereby request for a coroner’s inquest to investigate and determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad’s death,” he added.

He requested that the duo exercise their power under Section 17 of the Coroner’s System Law to order the exhumation of Mohbad’s body for the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of his death.

He stated that he hoped that upon the conclusion of the examination, the investigation’s findings would be made public, and the appropriate authorities would sanction those found wanting.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, September 18, inaugurated a 13-man probe panel to unravel the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death.

The state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said the probe was essential to get justice for the singer’s family and fans.

“Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified, and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,” Owohunwa stated.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27. The cause of his death remains unknown.

He was buried on Wednesday, September 13, in Lagos, and his sudden death has continued to generate concerns across the country.