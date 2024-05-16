Mohbad: Autopsy result fails to ascertain cause of death

THE result of autopsy conducted on the body of late Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reportedly failed to ascertain the cause of his death.

According to a forensic scientist and pathologist from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Sunday Osiyemi, who spoke to the coroner on Wednesday, May 15, the conclusion was attributed to several reasons.

Part of the reasons he told the coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, a magistrate, included it taking a long time, about 21 days before the autopsy was conducted by which time, the body had decomposed.

Also providing more clarification on the result, Wahab Shittu, a senior advocate, while addressing journalists at the coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State noted that the pathologist in charge of the autopsy told the coroner that the deceased’s body had decomposed by the time the test was conducted.

“The pathologist said the body ought to have been exhumed within 12 hours after it was buried to avoid decomposition.

“So, in summary, what he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason”, Shittu said.

He added that the pathologist further stated that the cause of the artiste’s death might be attributed to the reaction of certain drugs administered to him before he died, noting that he did not know if it was those drug that led to the singer’s death.

However, he said the court was yet to see the full report that would lead to the final verdict.

The ICIR reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried a day after, after which his body was exhumed for autopsy to aid the investigation into his death.