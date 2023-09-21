Police exhume Mohbad’s body

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the exhumation of the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development via his X handle on Thursday, September 21.

A Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has also disclosed that the nurse who reportedly injected the late singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12, has been arrested.

The Police said the investigation followed growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

The Command said the team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, had been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the singer’s death and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation to establish facts and ensure that justice is served.

The Force promised to deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation) and technical and scientific tools vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations related to Mohbad’s death.

The ICIR also reported that a lawyer, Festus Ogun, wrote to the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Mojisola Dada and the newly sworn-in Attorney General of the state, Lawal Pedro, demanding a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer

In a statement sent to The ICIR on Monday, September 18, Ogun, who described himself as a fan of the late singer, said there were significant reports that Mohbad’s death was not due to natural cause.

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried a day after.