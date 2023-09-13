Olamide, Davido, others mourn late artiste, Mohbad

OLAMIDE, Davido, Blaqbonez and others have taken to social media to mourn the death of Afrobeat singer and songwriter Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad.

While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, Mohbad passed on at age 27 on Tuesday, September 12.

Reacting to the loss, YBNL boss Olamide took to X, formerly Twitter, to express sadness over the artiste’s death. He posted, “This life 🤦🏾‍♂️…”

Similarly, Davido, Blaqbones and other artistes mourned the death of the young and rising singer.

Mohbad was signed to Marlian Records, Naira Marley’s record label, between 2020 and 2022 as he started his music career. He released his debut extended play, ‘Light’ in 2020, with eight songs featuring Davido, Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

Until his death, Mohbad was nominated for several awards, including The Headies Awards and was also listed in Audiomack’s top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021.