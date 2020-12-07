Lagos, Ogun deploy police officers to stop second wave of ENDSARS protest

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Police officers have been deployed to some locations in Lagos and Ogun states to prevent a second wave of the ENDSARS protests.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer confirmed that officers were deployed to strategic places in the state including the capital, Abeokuta.

“Our men are presently at Panseke, NNPC, Abeokuta, and other strategic points in the state. We got information that some youths want to stage protests across the state today,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, nothing warrants the protest because the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has already been disbanded.

“There is nothing to warrant any so-called #EndSARS Phase Two Protest because SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) is no longer in existence. Can you stage a protest against an outfit that is no longer in existence,” Oyeyemi stated.

In Lagos state, police were reportedly deployed to the Lekki toll gate to prevent a recurrence of the ENDSARS protest in the state.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos Police Public Relations failed did not respond to calls or reply text messages sent to him for comment.

However, in a statement signed by Adejobi on Monday to debunk reports that there a protest was being held at the Lekki toll gate, he said the police command is prepared ‘to deal decisively, within the ambit of the law, with any act of lawlessness that could lead to break down of law and order in the state’.

In a similar attempt to dissuade another protest, Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian President warned on Monday that no form of ‘hooliganism’ hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively.

The ENDSARS protests that started peaceful earlier in October was hijacked by hoodlums following the shooting and killings of Nigerians by military officers.