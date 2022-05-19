31.8 C
Abuja

Crisis video in circulation not from Lugbe – FCT Police Command

NewsConflict and Security
Bankole Abe
Olumuyiwa Adejobi
Police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi
1min read

THE Nigeria Police says reports of civil disturbance in the Lugbe axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are untrue.

A viral video in circulation on the social media shows some youths holding dangerous weapons and attacking vehicles.

Some social media users reported that the incident occurred in Lugbe, a satellite town in Abuja.

However, in a statement posted on his personal Twitter page @princemoye1, the Police Public Relations Officer Muyiwa Adejobi said there was no crisis in Lugbe.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media platforms about an incident which is being credited to have happened in Lugbe, FCT Abuja.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that there is no such incident in Lugbe as he is currently on patrol with operatives around the Lugbe-Airport Road axis,” the statement said.

The CP, in the statement, urged all well-meaning members of the Abuja community to go about their lawful businesses as the police are on their toes to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

The development is coming about 24 hours after a clash between traders and okada riders at the Dei Dei market in Abuja on Wednesday.

The ICIR reported that the crisis which resulted in the burning down of shops and properties left many residents scampering for safety.

