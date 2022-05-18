27.6 C
Abuja

Police restore order at Dei-Dei market after violent clashes

News
Ijeoma OPARA
1min read

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has restored calm to the Dei-Dei area of the city.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh on Wednesday.

Adeh noted that the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, had led a team of policemen to the scene of the unrest to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area.

“Consequent upon the above, the Police in a concerted effort with other State apparatus upon arrival at the scene, managed the uproar preventing further disintegration of law and Order,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Command was monitoring the area to ascertain the cause of the crisis and maintain calm.

The FCT police spokesperson said findings from the investigation will be communicated in due time.

She also urged members of the public to avoid taking part in spreading unverified information regarding the incident and other forms of violence.

Civil unrest had erupted at the Dei-Dei building market on Wednesday.

The crisis which resulted in the burning down of shops and properties left many residents scampering for safety.

A resident of the area identified as Abdullahi, told The ICIR that a trailer had crushed a pregnant woman to death after a bike man conveying her fell while trying to overtake the vehicle.

“What happened is that an okada man who was carrying a pregnant woman wanted to overtake a trailer so an accident happened and the woman died.

“The incident happened where they sell building materials. They burnt his machine and he went and called his people. They came and started burning shops and warehouses,” Abdullahi said.

