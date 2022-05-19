31.8 C
Abuja

Delivery riders, power bikes exempted from Lagos okada ban – Police

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Photo Credit: The Africa Report.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

LAGOS State Police Command on Thursday said delivery and logistics riders and owners of power bikes are exempted from the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada.

The state government had on Wednesday placed a ban on ommercial motorcyclists from operating in six local government areas of the state.

The local government areas, according to the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, include Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Apapa.

He said that the ban would take effect from June 1.

“This is the phased banning that we are going to be embarking on so that others will know that in a short while it is either they get out or look for something else to do,” he said.

But in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Lagos State Police Commissioner Abiodun Alabi explained that residents who operate motorcycles for courier services or other private dealings would not be affected by the ban.

“The pkada ban does not affect couriers, but the couriers will not carry passengers. We will have to make sure they are couriers and not pretending to be one,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Alabi added: “The other officers who are okada owners must be uniformed personnel who are going to their various place of work.

“Those who own power-bikes are not affected, because it’s not meant for commercial purposes.”

Although the recent ban was not the first time the government would announce such a restriction, Alabi said enforcement of the ban this time would be more thorough.

The police commissioner acknowledged that banning okadas might increase crime rates but said the police force was prepared for such eventuality.

He said, “We know that banning the Okada riders can actually increase crime rate and we are not unmindful of that and we are already putting in place a lot of strategies to contend with it.

“We know that it will send a lot of them to unemployment. We are aware of that and are preparing for it.”

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

World News

US reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

THE United States government has reopened its embassy in Kyiv more than three months...
News

Fayemi promises to complete Ekiti cargo airport before leaving office

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his administration's commitment to completing the state's...
News

Crisis video in circulation not from Lugbe – FCT Police Command

THE Nigeria Police says reports of civil disturbance in the Lugbe axis of the...
Human Rights

Living with the ghost (II): Life after military brutality in Bayelsa

By Godson Etete Following the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality...
Media News

Association of Independents in Radio offers new voices fellowship

THE Association of Independents in Radio (AIR) is accepting applications for the New Voices...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUS reopens embassy in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.