2023: Former Ogun State governor Amosun joins presidential race

Former Ogun State governor and serving senator Ibikunle Amosun have joined the 2023 presidential race.

A letter to the Senate announcing his intention to run for President was read on the floor of the red chamber on Wednesday by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Amosun said he has the competence and experience needed to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“I have been blessed by God to serve as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2003 and 2007 and as a two-term Governor of Ogun State between 2011 and 2019. I have also had the privilege to be elected a second time to the Senate of the Federal Republic in 2019 where I currently serve the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

“My varied experience in private and public life has imbued me with requisite insights, experiences and network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that will galvanize our dear country to achieve her manifest destiny as leader in Africa and of the black race,” he said in the letter.

The former governor said will declare officially on May 5 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Amosun is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market.

He is the third APC senator to join the presidential race.

Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Rochas Okorocha had earlier announced their intention to contest the presidential election.