Death toll hits 86 in Niger petrol tanker explosion

Many feared dead as petrol tanker explodes in Niger
Scene of the tanker explosion in Niger state. Image courtesy of ChannelS TV
Bankole ABE
THE death toll in the  fatal petrol tanker explosion at Dikko junction in Niger State has  risen to 86.

The number of injured has also increased to 55, all of whom are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The recovered corpses have been given a mass burial in Dikko, Niger State, as the community comes to terms with the tragic incidence.

This Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, in a statement released on Sunday, January 19 said the agency, alongside Gurara Local Government Area and brave, kind-hearted volunteers, conducted the mass burial between 5 pm and midnight.

“Eighty of them were buried in a mass grave at Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre premises, while five were taken by their relatives for burial in the town, and one died at Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre.”

As of Saturday, the total death toll from the incident was over 50.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander in Niger State, Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Minna on Saturday.

According to Tsukwam, a loaded petrol tanker fell at the scene of the incident and people gathered, scooping spilling fuel.

The FRSC boss said they were engulfed by the fire just as those who went to rescue them were also affected.

He added that despite the devastating situation, personnel from the FRSC and other agencies worked tirelessly to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Baba-Arah, said the explosion happened around 9:00 am on Saturday.

According to him, the incident happened when a tanker loaded with premium motor spirit, PMS, crashed, and an attempt was made to transfer its contents to another tanker.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government has expressed sadness over the incident.


     

     

    A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said Bago described the explosion as heartbreaking,painful,and disturbing.

    He sympathised with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

    The governor, however, warned the people to always be conscious of their safety.

    He directed all the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to do what was necessary while advising the security agents to ensure security in the area.

    Bankole Abe
