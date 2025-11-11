Eight Nigerians, two others jailed in UK over phone shops robbery spree

EIGHT Nigerians living in the United Kingdom have been jailed for their roles in a string of violent robberies targeting mobile phone stores across London.

In what police described as a “sophisticated, organised crime operation,” the Met’s Flying Squad that led the investigation said the group, all young men in their 20s, were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, November 7, to a combined 55 years and four months in prison following a months-long investigation.

Detective Constable Stephen O’Connell, who led the investigation said, “Officers used forensic and digital techniques to identify and arrest those responsible and bring them to justice.

O’Connell said that between September and November 2024, the gang carried out 13 coordinated robberies, stealing high-value mobile phones and electronics worth over £240,000.

He added that most of their attacks targeted EE mobile stores, where staff were threatened and forced to open secure stockrooms.

The police noted that the convicts used forensic evasion tactics, but were caught through CCTV footage, DNA evidence, mobile phone data, and vehicle tracking.

The law enforcement agency explained that officers busted in on the gang during a planned raid at an EE shop in Kilburn, arrested four suspects while the operation was ongoing. Searches later led to the recovery of stolen phones and further evidence linking the men to multiple heists.

Those convicted include James Adodo (24), sentenced to 10 years; David Akintola (25), six years and six months; Michael Babo (25), six years and 10 months; Robert Hills (21), five years and three months; Ayomide Olaribiro (22), four years and six months; Nelson Joel (28), three years and three months; Olabiyi Obasa (29), three years and six months; David Okewole (24), seven years and six months.

Two others, Laville Bloise (25) and Mushtakim Miah (25), were convicted of attempted robbery, with Miah receiving the longest single term of eight years and six months.

The ICIR reported similar arrests that have been made across the UK involving young Nigerians drawn into cybercrime, phone theft rings, or fraud syndicates.