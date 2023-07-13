Ekiti APC chairman regains freedom, Police arrest suspects

THE Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman Paul Omotosho.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sunday Abutu in Thursday, July 13.

Abutu also disclosed that the party chieftain had regained his freedom, along with two other people who were recently abducted.

“This breakthrough was made possible through the combined efforts of the Police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government,” Abutu noted.

The PRO, however, said those arrested are not the prime suspects. But he added that they are supplying relevant information which could lead to the arrest of the masterminds.

“Citizens are implored to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577,” the police spokesperson said.

Omotosho and two others were abducted along the Agbado-Imesi-Ekiti road on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti Segun Dipe said Omotosho was forced into a Toyota Hilux van during the incident.

“The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilus Van and driven off. It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies, Police and Amotekun operatives have been alerted immediately and they have swung into action,” Dipe said.

His release comes after he spent five days with the abductors.

In May, an APC chieftain in Imo State Chinedu Eleliam was abducted in Umueze II, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area (LGA).