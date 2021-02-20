fbpx

Ekiti government seeks resolution of missing scripts crisis in EKSU

By Vincent Ufuoma
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi. File photo File Copy
THE Ekiti State government says it will engage the management of Ekiti State University (EKSU) on allegations of missing scripts brought against it by students of the institution.

Students of EKSU recently trended a hashtag #SaveEksu to draw the attention of Ekiti State government and the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to intervene in the controversial mass failure recorded in the institution due to missing scripts.

The students also used the opportunity to call for no increase in the institution’s fees.

 

Reacting, Akin Omole, state commissioner for information and values orientation, said the government was monitoring the situation and would support the institution to comprehensively address the situation.

“The Government of Ekiti State has come to learn of a trending hashtag #SaveEksu, which has become a rallying point for students and other stakeholders in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) to vent their displeasures about issues affecting them,” he said.

“Government would like to assure everyone that @ekitistategov is monitoring the development and engaging the authorities at the Ekiti State University to support them in addressing the issues comprehensively.

“You have a voice, you have spoken, and we have heard you.”

