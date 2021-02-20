Ekiti government seeks resolution of missing scripts crisis in EKSU

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ekiti State government says it will engage the management of Ekiti State University (EKSU) on allegations of missing scripts brought against it by students of the institution.

Students of EKSU recently trended a hashtag #SaveEksu to draw the attention of Ekiti State government and the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to intervene in the controversial mass failure recorded in the institution due to missing scripts.

The students also used the opportunity to call for no increase in the institution’s fees.

Portal fee #4600 for over 30,000 students, Yet portal is still malfunctioning #SaveEksu pic.twitter.com/FIx4FYIz5b — Habeeb Adedoyin (@Lordharkany1) February 20, 2021

ASUU leadership needs to visit EKSU!

Imagine having to read without power and still get a missing script. If you’re an ex-student of EKSU, you need to jump on the #SaveEksu trend & RT Aggressively. My first night class in EKSU was full of fear.

Fear of cultists and lecturers. pic.twitter.com/tw4LLedh6w — AY Nigeria 🇳🇬 #SayNoToRape (@oapaynigeria) February 20, 2021

Am currently in 200level and haven't seen my 100level results,both 1st and 2nd semester…We are always urge to pay up our school fees but our results is been delayed…

We need help #saveeksu

We say no to mass failure. — Symplyellie (@OSymplyellie) February 19, 2021

Portal always crashing 😢

We pay our school fees. The portal is still telling us we have balance left. We go to complain still no solution instead we spend weeks doing that instead of attending to other things 🤦🤦#saveEksu students pic.twitter.com/1E4lFrwVsF — Divine_chichi (@divine_chichi) February 19, 2021

Let it be known to the world that crazy things are happening in Eksu, how can missing of scripts be a normal thing?

Marking of 4K+ in three days and declaring mass failure??

This sucks fr💔💔#saveEksu pic.twitter.com/8GISKTQsYN — Sagittarius~kvng💎❣️ (@dammola0) February 20, 2021

How I go get 01 for CA1 I no do test?

How I go get – for CA2 I no come class?

How I go get 02 for exam? I no read abi i no write exam at all?

Speaking on behalf of the victim of this circumstance I say it's is enough! This can lead to depression. We've had enough.#SaveEKSU — celebrity shoemaker 👞 (@TemiloluwaSamu7) February 19, 2021

This nauseating institution has been the downfall of many students. It has done more harms that good. So many complains of missing scripts and wrong uploads of results has been happening for years and nothing has been done. This is the time to put a stop to that!#SaveEKSU pic.twitter.com/vV2KBeIKGZ — Sagittarius~kvng💎❣️ (@dammola0) February 19, 2021

#SaveEKSU

Missing scripts

Unreleased results

Inadequate lectures

Wrong exams questions

Mass Failure

High school fees

Inadequate time to prepare for exam

Portal issues

Wrong results upload

Missing results@Debiwumi @ekititrends @TanimolaKolade @AishaYesufu @kfayemi@SavvyRinu pic.twitter.com/BIcaFNToxT — Symply_lorlarh (@lorlarh_s) February 19, 2021

Reacting, Akin Omole, state commissioner for information and values orientation, said the government was monitoring the situation and would support the institution to comprehensively address the situation.

“The Government of Ekiti State has come to learn of a trending hashtag #SaveEksu, which has become a rallying point for students and other stakeholders in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) to vent their displeasures about issues affecting them,” he said.

“Government would like to assure everyone that @ekitistategov is monitoring the development and engaging the authorities at the Ekiti State University to support them in addressing the issues comprehensively.

“You have a voice, you have spoken, and we have heard you.”