Ekiti govt publishes details of 66-year-old convicted rapist

THE Ekiti State Ministry of Justice on Friday published the details of a convicted rapist, 66-year-old Bayo Akintewe who has just bagged a five-year prison term for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Akintewe who is from Ondo State was convicted by the State High Court in Ado-Ekiti and is currently serving his term at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.

Olawale Fapohunda, Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, released a Public Notice on the status of Akintewe, following the publishing of his name in the Sex Offenders’ Register at the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice.

The publication is in furtherance of the ‘name and shame sex offenders policy’ of the Ekiti State Government.

The Government of Ekiti State was the first state in Nigeria to open sex offenders register for the purpose of curbing sexual violence as well as keeping records of convicted sex offenders in the State.

According to Fapohunda, the Ekiti State Government is also considering tougher sentences for convicted sex offenders, including life imprisonment sentencing without prerogative of mercy from the governor.

“Ekiti State is currently reviewing the sex offences provisions in its Criminal Code Law with a view to achieving the effective prosecution of sex offenders. Under the new proposals, the offence of rape will on conviction attract life imprisonment,” Fapohunda said.

Meanwhile, The ICIR earlier reported that twenty–three out of the 36 states of the federation are yet to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, five years after the Act has been signed into law.

THE VAPP Act is a law that guarantees protection of the rights of victims of all forms of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.