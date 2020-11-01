Ekiti lifts curfew on state, restriction on worship centers

THE Ekiti state government has lifted the curfew imposed on the State with effect from 6am on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Following the fallout of the #ENDSARS protest in the state, Governor Kayode Fayemi had on October 20th, imposed a curfew in the state.

Akin Omole, the state commissioner for information and values orientation, who revealed this in a statement on Saturday evening said that the decision to lift the curfew was taken after an assessment of the security situation and the restoration of relative peace in the state.

Akin added that Governor Fayemi has also approved the lifting of the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic with effect from November 1, 2020.

While stressing that churches and mosques are now free to open for worship without restrictions, Omole however emphasized the need for worshippers to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

He added that religious adherents must wear face-masks, maintain social distancing and properly wash their hands or sanitize their hands before joining their respective congregations.

He charged residents of the state to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspicious movement to relevant authorities, assuring that the state government would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the people in the state.