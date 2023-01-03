30.1 C
Ekiti: Police recover man’s lifeless body in hotel

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
PC: Guardian Nigeria
THE Ekiti State Police Command has recovered the lifeless body of a man identified as Fadayomi Kehinde in a hotel room in the state.

The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in an interview with The ICIR on Tuesday, January 3.

Abutu said the corpse was recovered from Sunny Hotels in Ikere Local Government Area on Monday, January 2.

He said the deceased, who was lodging in the hotel with a yet-to-be-identified woman, slumped and died.

While noting that the corpse had been deposited in the mortuary, Abutu added the woman he lodged with had been arrested

He stated that an investigation had also commenced into the incident.

