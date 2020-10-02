Ekiti State police command alerts residents of plans by hoodlums to attack state

THE Ekiti State Police Command has alerted the residents of the state of plans by suspected hoodlums to attack the state.

Tunde Mobayo, the State Commissioner of Police, who revealed this in a statement said the police through credible intelligence has discovered a planned influx of bandits into the state with the intention to unleash evil and cause havoc in the state.

“It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in large numbers in order to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension,” Mobayo said.

According to him, the hoodlums will arrive in the state in two batches with the first set pretending to settle down peacefully with their host communities while others will join them later to actualize their planned havoc.

“Further intelligence gathered has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive in the state with the pretence of settling down peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch an attack and cause havoc,” the Police Commissioner said.

While appealing to landowners, landlords, and agents to be careful of the identities of those they receive on their properties, Mobayo admonished all commercial drivers and motorcyclists to be watchful and report to the police immediately any suspected traveller(s) arriving in any part of the state.

He also urged residents “to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs”.

Abutu Sunday, the State Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the statement to The ICIR on phone said all police units and personnel in the state have been put on alert.

He urged residents not to panic, adding that the command is prepared to forestall any attack by the hoodlums.

The police warning is coming after three weeks Jide Ijadare, a retired officer of the United States military was kidnapped at his factory by some suspected hoodlums in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums shot dead one of his staff before abducting him alongside one of his staff.

He was released following a ransom of N20million paid by his family.