Elect credible leader, Jonathan tells Nigerians

Mustapha Usman
Ex president Goodluck Jonathan with former military Head of state, Abubakar Abdulsalam. Pc: @Jonathan/social media
FORMER President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders in the 2023 general elections to ensure good democratic governance in the country.

Jonathan spoke with newsmen today in Minna, Niger State, shortly after visiting a former military Head of State, General (retired) Abdulsalami Abubakar, at his residence.

Jonathan, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was president from 2010 to 2015, advised Nigerians to reason wisely and elect in 2023 someone who would be ready to serve them well and would not compromise the interests of the country for his benefit.

“We all wish our country well. To every Nigerian, especially the young ones, elections are coming.

“We need to elect someone that will carry all of us along, most especially someone that will take Nigeria as a project,” he said.

Jonathan explained there was nothing special about his visit to Abubakar.

“It has been over a year since I visited the state. As the youngest former president, I go around from time to time to visit them.

“I haven’t seen him for quite some time and you know he just came back from medical treatment abroad. So, it is proper for me to come with some of my friends to pay a courtesy call and greet him,” he added.

 

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

