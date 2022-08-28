24.1 C
Abuja

Electricity distributors push for 30,000 megawatts to meet Nigeria’s electricity demand

News
Harrison Edeh
Oduntan Sunday
Executive Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors: Oduntan Sunday
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the umbrella body of electricity distribution companies (DisCos), lhas estimated that Nigeria requires 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation to meet current demand of electricity by consumers.

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of (ANED), Sunday Oduntan,gave this information at a one day workshop on, “Building Consumer Awareness and Strengthening the Customer Service Capacity Of Electricity Distribution Companies” held in Lagos on 27th August in Lagos.

Oduntan pointed out that since 1960, the country has not generated up to 6,000 megawatts of electricity which created huge gap in service delivery in the system.

He disclosed that the 28 power generation companies in Nigeria which comprise of three hydro powered stations and 25 thermal stations currently operate below capacity and collectively generating average of about 4,000 megawatts.

 

According to him, with 32 million Nigerians on the grid system an average of 1,000 megawatts is needed to serve a cluster of one million population.

He, however, pointed out, that with 210 million population, Nigeria would require a 100 000 megawatts of electricity to serve such huge population.

- Advertisement -

He also, called for privatisation of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN, which it said has contributed to poor performance of the sector.

Oduntan, noted that the DisCos cannot be able to pay for electricity purchased from the Generation Companies, GenCos due to what he described and energy dumping and in most cases inadequate supply to meet customer requirements.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Miyetti Allah reacts to Gumi’s allegation that terrorists paying herders N50,000 per head daily

By Oluwatobi Enitan and Fatunbi Olayinka ..says group has no link to terror groups The National...
News

FG expands FCT transmission grid by 624mw

THE Federal Government has advanced work on the Abuja Feeding Scheme project, which comprises...
News

Experts seek funding pool from CBN for enterpreneurs

Experts in the industry sector of the economy have urged the Central Bank of...
Conflict and Security

NDLEA arrests cleaner, who leads drug syndicate at Lagos airport

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a cleaner, Ohiagu...
News

Nigeria will miss Buhari after he leaves office – Miyetti Allah

By Oluwatobi Enitan and Fatunbi Olayinka The National Secretary of a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMiyetti Allah reacts to Gumi’s allegation that terrorists paying herders N50,000 per head daily

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.