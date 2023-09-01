Elon Musk announces new features for X app

Media News
ELON Musk has announced that X (formerly Twitter) would soon feature video and audio calls. 

He stated that the feature would work with Android, iOS, PCs, and Macs in a post on the platform on Thursday.

“Video and audio calls are coming to X; works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC. No phone number needed. X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique,” the X’s founder and chief executive officer said.

However, there is yet to be a specific date for the launch of the new features.

Since he took over the social media platform, Musk has made it go through several developments.

Recently, he declared that X users could not block other accounts since it “made no sense.”

Earlier in 2022, Musk introduced a user subscription package to be verified on the platform, leading to the recent monthly advert revenue payment scheme for those who subscribed. 

