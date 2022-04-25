Elon Musk closes Twitter deal

— 2 mins read

Musk closes Twitter deal

BILLIONAIRE investor and business man, Elon Musk has clinched the deal to buy micro logging site, Twitter.

The site was bought for $44 billion in a transaction that was closed on Monday, putting the world’s richest man in charge of the social media platform.

Though the success of the deal had seemed uncertain over the past few days, members Twitter’s Board of Directors had concluded talks with the billionaire, who proposed an unsolicited offer to buy the platform.

The billionaire bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, and made a $43 billion offer to buy the platform last week, though Twitter had initially ignored it.

- Advertisement -

Musk, who owns electric car owner Tesla, had said the Twitter should be more open and transparent offering to buy the company with a promise to strengthen free speech on the platform.

He had also called for an edit button, and conducted a poll asking if his followers shared his sentiments, more than 4 million people had voted in favour of the edit button.

In a Tweet following the closure of the deal, Musk had said he would make Twitter better than ever by enhancing it with new features.

He had also made a tweet on Monday asking his critics to remain on the platform in accordance with the rules of free speech.

“I hope that my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” he said.

BILLIONAIRE investor and businessman, Elon Musk has clinched the deal to buy microblogging site Twitter.

The site was bought for $44 billion in a transaction that was closed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Though the success of the deal seemed uncertain over the past few days, members of Twitter’s Board of Directors have concluded talks with the billionaire, who proposed an unsolicited offer to buy the platform.

Musk who is also the boss of electric carmaker Tesla had in early April bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.

Twitter had put in place a so-called “poison pill” defense to fend off Musk. The mechanism would have created difficulties for Musk if he attempted to increase his stake in the company.

However, Twitter appears to have made a U-turn after Musk lined up a $46.5 billion financing package for his offer – with funding from his own assets and the backing of Wall Street banking giant Morgan Stanley and other firms.