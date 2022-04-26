Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition raises concerns over free speech

AS the board of Twitter agrees to Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover offer, the world’s richest person’s stance on free speech is in the spotlight.

Musk, who made the shock bid to own the social media platform less than two weeks ago, promised a series of changes on Twitter from relaxing its content restrictions to eradicating fake accounts.

In a tweet to announce his takeover, Musk who had previously expressed concerns that Twitter’s content moderators intervene too much on the platform said he hopes to “increase trust” on Twitter.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.