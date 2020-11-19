ENDSARS: Police arrest 3 over alleged cyber-crime

THE Nigeria Police says its Cybercrime unit in Abuja has arrested three persons, Onwuka Emmanuel Chidiebere a.k.a Ceeceeboss, Ikechukwu Ohanedozie a.k.a Dozzy and Onuegwu Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz over alleged cyber-crime.

The Police made this known in a series of tweet on its official Twitter handle on Thursday adding that over 50,000 emails were recovered from the suspects.

According to the police, the three suspects were arrested in Lagos, Abia and Imo state following reports from the INTERPOL cybercrime directorate in Singapore.

“The three suspects were arrested following intelligence report received from INTERPOL Cybercrime Directorate in Singapore on global attacks by Nigerian cyber gangs who engage in mass email phishing campaigns and distribution of malware aimed at stealing authentication data from browsers and email headers,” the post read.

The police further said its findings have revealed that out of the three suspects, Ifeanyi a.k.a SSGToolz specializes in creating, designing, selling of phishing links and hosting malware on the website used by the gang for phishing and hacking purposes.

Police also announced the launching of a Cybercrime Reporting Web Portal where members of the public can report cases of cybercrimes.

“The portal caters for complaints pertaining to cybercrimes. With this, victims and complainants can now report cases of cybercrime online, at any time and from any part of the world.

“The cases are promptly attended to by the Cybercrime Unit of the Force domiciled with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Abuja and the newly created Cybercrime Unit at the INTERPOL Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos,” police stated.

During the ENDSARS protests, many Nigerians said operatives of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) illegally arrest youths accusing them of cybercrimes.