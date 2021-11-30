EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu invites Falz, Mr Macaroni, Segalink, others for peace walk

— 1 min read

LAGOS State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has invited some individuals who played key roles during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 for a peace walk.

The governor made the call on Tuesday.

According to him, the peace walk, which he would lead next month, would be for the healing of Lagos.

“In December, I will be leading A WALK FOR PEACE to herald the healing of our land. Let me use this occasion to extend an open invitation to our youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students and the media as well as other stakeholders to join me.

Specifically, the governor invited Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalink), Adedotun (Just Detoun), and Seun Kuti.

He also invited Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join in the “historic march for our dear Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu also said his government would release its white paper on the report submitted by the EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry on November 15, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu is expected to release the white paper on the report of the Lagos #EndSARS panel on Tuesday (today).

The white paper is expected to address key issues, especially the shootings of unarmed protesters by Nigerian Army at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.