ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of all public, private school in Lagos

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state has ordered the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools following the restoration of peace in the state.

Folasade Adefisayo, the Lagos state commissioner for Education, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to Adefisayo, all schools in the state are to resume from Monday, November 2, 2020, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

She added that following the closures occasioned by COVID-19 and the ENDSARS protests, the government hopes that there would not be further disruption of the academic calendar.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority, we recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” said Adefisayo.

The ICIR had reported that the Lagos State Government ordered the suspension of activities in all public and private schools in the state due to the ENDSARS protests.

The State government had said the action was necessary for the safety of the pupils and students, parents, and all staff working in in the school.

In Lagos and some other part of the state, the ENDSARS protest escalated into violence as some residents of the states resorted into violence and invasion of private and public properties while discovering and taking possession of COVID-19 palliative.