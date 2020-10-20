Lagos government suspends school activities over ENDSARS protests

THE Lagos State Government has ordered the suspension of activities in all public and private schools in the state due to the ENDSARS protests.

Folasade Adefisayo, the Lagos state commissioner for education issued the directive on Tuesday, noting that the safety of the pupils and students, parents, and all staff working in schools is paramount.

Adefisayo called on parents to keep an eye on their children in order not to allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests to unleash terror in the society.

She added that schools are to utilize other means of distance teaching and learning i.e radio, television, and online media as they did during and post the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

The commissioner stated that a new date of resumption for all classes would be communicated to the public in due time.

Many Nigerian youths in Lagos, Abuja and other states have for more than ten days taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and reforms.

While the protestants began the protest through demand for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force, other demands including compensation of victims of police illegal killing and brutality have set in.

However, some Nigerians who do not share the same sentiment with the protestants have attacked the protestants in Lagos and other parts of the country where there is the presence of ENDSARS protesters while some have used the opportunity to perpetrate other crimes.

On Monday, some hoodlums, disguised as ENDSARS protesters attacked a Maximum Prison yard and freed some inmates in Edo state.

According to reports, the hoodlums also attacked three police stations and carted away guns and ammunition.

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state in response to the attack has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state,” a statement by Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government read.

Ogie, in the statement, said all schools and businesses in the state are to be suspended until calm is restored in the state.